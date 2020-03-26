Voices for youth talks about impact of dropping oil, gas prices

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico organization says the state will soon have to deal with a drop in oil and gas prices.

A combination of economic slow down due to coronavirus and a production war between Saudi Arabia and Russia is causing the price to drop.

Now, Voices for Children, which conducts research and advocates on behalf of New Mexico youth is speaking out. The organization says this is draining the state budget of funds causing concern about critical programs across the state.

“What that means is there is potentially less money available for the public education system, which we already know is underfunded, means less money for higher education,” said Executive Director of New Mexico Voices of Children, James Jimenez.

However, Jimenez says they caution the legislature from doing anything drastic in a special session. This, until they see how everything plays out in a few months.

