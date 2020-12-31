Vitalant to host blood drive at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vitalant will host a blood drive Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Cottonwood Mall on the lower level near Victoria’s Secret. The organization says the pandemic has caused drives to be canceled across the country, leading to more than 85,000 fewer donations.

Date, time, and location of blood drive:

Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 at Cottonwood Mall located at 10,000 Coors Bypass NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Donors will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and appointments are encouraged. According to a news release, results of the test will be available in the donor’s secure online donor account 10 to 14 days after donation. To make an appointment call Vitalant at 505-246-1457 or go online at vitalant.org, using sponsor code: CottonwoodMall.