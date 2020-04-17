Vitalant seeing increase in blood donations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Despite the coronavirus outbreak New Mexicans answered the call when a local blood bank asked for more donations. Senior Manager of Vitalant Aussi Levi says about 7,000 people have donated since the beginning of March which is more than double the average amount of donations they usually get in a month. While they are no longer in critical need of donations Levi says that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t keep donating.

They are however, asking those who donate to be patient with them because they no longer take walk-ins and ask people to make an appointment by calling them or setting up on their website.

“There is a lot of question in the community regarding why not walk-ins is because we’re trying to ensure that we’re following the instructions of our governor for social-distancing and not having a big gathering,” said Levi. He also says they have to take the temperature and conduct other checks on the donors before they donate. Their next available appointment is May 3.

