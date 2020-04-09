Vitalant hosts Albuquerque blood drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The need for blood in New Mexico continues to be critical.

Vitalant is hosting a blood drive on Friday, April 10. It will be held in the Hub of Calvary Church’s Osuna campus.

In order to comply with social distancing guidelines and safety measures, Vitalant will meet donors at the top of the stairs in the east parking lot to check their temperatures. Calvary requests children remain in the parked car with another adult.

Donations will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Calvary reports that all 60 appointments for the blood drive are full at this time.

Call 877-258-4825 or visit bloodhero.com to make an appointment to donate.

