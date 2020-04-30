Virus cases in Bernalillo County leveling off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the rate of confirmed cases is soaring in the northwest part of the state, New Mexico’s most populated county is leveling off.

Bernalillo County has 684 cases for the month of April, which may seem like a lot but the average number of daily confirmed cases is staying steady, which the mayor noted earlier in the week.

“We gotta get past the peak in new cases and fatalities. And we think we’re close on that. And this is anytime in the next ten days, I think we’re gonna be past that. That’s good news,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

It seems like there is a big fluctuation in the number of cases, from day to day. There are days that appear to have a big spike in confirmed cases but that can be because of ramped-up testing, and the number of test results that have come back that day. Tests take up to four days to process, they can come back in bunches.

On average, Bernalillo County is seeing about 23 new confirmed cases per day in April. People say they think it’s because people are following the rules.

“I’ve noticed people have been very respectful of the social distancing order, they’re definitely keeping their distance from one another,” said Liz Kaplan, an Albuquerque resident.

The New York Times has a map showing the number of cases in large metro areas. Bernalillo County’s case rate per capita is much lower than most big cities, including Denver. We are comparable to southwest cities like Tucson, Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.

Mckinley County is seeing a dramatic new case increase this past month, with 1,012 cases in April. Roughly one in every 70 people in Mckinley County has tested positive with the virus. It’s about one in every 840 in Bernalillo County.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources