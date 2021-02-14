Virtual Valentine’s Day weddings hosted by Metro Court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Metro court hosted its annual Valentine’s Day wedding ceremonies a little different on Sunday. “I want to thank you guys for letting me be a part of this. It’s nice to know love wins out, even in a pandemic,” said Judge Frank Sedillo.

Judge Sedillo from Bernalillo County Metro Court performed four virtual weddings for the public this Valentine’s Day. The event is free every year, and couples are asked to get their marriage licenses in advance and can have two witnesses. This marked the event’s 21st year.