ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 100 local middle school voices came together to sing a song virtually.
APS choir teacher Deanna Amend wrote “I Close My Eyes and Sing,” a song about the times we’re living through, and shared it with teachers across the district. Students then submitted audio of them singing it. Amend then mixed all the audio together into one arrangement.
- New COVID-19 “oral swab” test to be used more in southern New Mexico
- FDA authorizes first at-home COVID-19 and flu combination test
- NMSP investigate fatal head-on crash in Roswell
- Homeland Security investigating scams related to new COVID-19 vaccines
- Virtual song performance put together by APS choir teacher