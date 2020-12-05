Virtual song performance put together by APS choir teacher

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 100 local middle school voices came together to sing a song virtually.

APS choir teacher Deanna Amend wrote “I Close My Eyes and Sing,” a song about the times we’re living through, and shared it with teachers across the district. Students then submitted audio of them singing it. Amend then mixed all the audio together into one arrangement.

