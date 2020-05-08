Virtual LemonAid festival to bring relief to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A team of community leaders are hosting a digital arts festival to help provide aid to those in need on Friday night.

“This is a state that’s long known where our arts and cultural community bar none are some of the best in the world,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. The show is called Virtual LemonAid and will include performances by Buffy Sainte Marie along with interviews with music icons like David Byrne of Talking Heads and Stewart Copeland from The Police.

The event will be hosted by the inaugural Poet Laureate of Albuquerque Hakim Bellamy and will showcase the talent from Northern New Mexico such as Meredith Monk, Ali MacGraw, Daniel Rossen (Grizzly Bear), John Dieterich (Deerhoof), Tiago Arrais (Os Arrais), Gary Farmer, and Nacha Mendez.

Eighty percent of the proceeds will benefit the All Together Now New Mexico Fund and Santa Fe County Connect Fund to address the immediate needs of New Mexicans affected by COVID-19. The event begins at 8 p.m. and the goal is to raise $50,000.

The event airs for free via Instagram TV, Facebook Live, YouTube Live and additional channels.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources