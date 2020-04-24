Virtual Gathering of Nations now online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gathering of Nations got underway Friday, the only way it could. The online pow-wow kicked off Friday morning on the event’s website, with past performances streaming on multiple virtual stages. You can also shop for Gathering of Nations merchandise as well as goods from Native American vendors and artisans.

The virtual event runs through Saturday. The pow-wow billed as the largest in the world was scheduled for this weekend at Expo New Mexico until the public health order forced it to be cancelled.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources