Vintage 423 bar cited for public health order violation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police cited an Albuquerque bar for violating the public health order. The citation says Vintage 423 on Paseo near Wyoming stayed open past 10 p.m. Saturday night. The health order at the time prohibited businesses from operating that later. Of course, the new health order this week forced restaurants and breweries to shut down in-person service completely again.
