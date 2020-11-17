Vintage 423 bar cited for public health order violation

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police cited an Albuquerque bar for violating the public health order. The citation says Vintage 423 on Paseo near Wyoming stayed open past 10 p.m. Saturday night. The health order at the time prohibited businesses from operating that later. Of course, the new health order this week forced restaurants and breweries to shut down in-person service completely again.

Related Content:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss