Vintage 423 bar cited for public health order violation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Environment Department says 217 New Mexico businesses are on the COVID-19 Watchlist. Those are businesses that have had two or more rapid responses within the last 14-days.

The number of businesses on this list has increased by 38% compared to last week and includes grocery stores, restaurants, gyms, and salons. The current public health order mandates certain establishments close for two weeks if they have four or more rapid responses.