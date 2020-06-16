Village of Ruidoso creates new restrictions for Grindstone Lake

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors will face new restrictions the next time they go to a busy Ruidoso lake. Just a few weekends ago, Grindstone Lake saw thousands of visitors including many from Texas with almost none of them wearing masks or practicing social distancing. Now the village of Ruidoso will enforce new rules at the lake including day-only use moving forward. A reservation only parking permit will be required with only 300 vehicles allowed at one time, Ruidoso residents will get first priority.
