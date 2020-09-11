Village of Los Lunas offering small business grants

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The village of Los Lunas is offering help to struggling businesses. They are offering small business grants. They’re using money from the CARES Act. Round one of the applications will be accepted September 11 through October 2. Round two will be October 2 through 15. The village has $335,000 to spend. Each business can get up to $10,000.

Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria:

Be headquartered in New Mexico;

Have 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees;

Have annual revenues of $2 million or less;

Business start date no later than March 1, 2019; and

Demonstrate the business was either forced to close or had severely curtailed business operations as a result of closure orders due to COVID-19.

The village of Los Lunas says if you have any further questions, contact Ralph L. Mims at mimsr@loslunasnm.gov, or call 505-839-5654.

