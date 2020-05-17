Video shows New Mexicans’ mixed response to wearing masks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s now against the law to go out in public without a mask, but video shows not everyone is buying in.
As part of the governor’s new Public Health Order, you’re required to wear one in public, except when eating or exercising. But as is seen in the video, we still saw plenty of people not wearing masks while at the park or while shopping.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites