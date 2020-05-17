Video shows New Mexicans’ mixed response to wearing masks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s now against the law to go out in public without a mask, but video shows not everyone is buying in.

As part of the governor’s new Public Health Order, you’re required to wear one in public, except when eating or exercising. But as is seen in the video, we still saw plenty of people not wearing masks while at the park or while shopping.

