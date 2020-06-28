VIDEO: Roswell speedway defying state’s health order by holding race event

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Even after a cease and desist, a Roswell speedway is caught still defying the state’s health order by holding a large event Saturday night. The event organizers say they needed to hold the races because they need a source of income.

KRQE News 13’s camera was not allowed into the Roswell race track, but cell phone video shows the event went off last night with about 300 people in the stands. Event organizers say they did their best to keep with social distancing guidelines as the night went on.

Fans who came together, were seated next to each other, and away from other groups. They also provided soap and hand sanitizer in the bathrooms.

Last week, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham specifically addressed the speedway, citing her disappointment that they are refusing to listen to the health order banning mass gatherings. “That raceway is basically saying to every other business, I don’t care about COVID. I don’t care about people’s public safety, and I really don’t care of whether or not you get to be in phase two because I’m going to do whatever I want,” she said.

Last Wednesday, New Mexico State Police issued a cease and desist letter to the event organizers at the speedway. However, last night, no NMSP officers were at the event.

State Police say the next step is a fine of up to $100 and six months in jail. As of this evening, no one was cited. According to Alien Motor Speedway’s website, they have another race planned for next weekend.