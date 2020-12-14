Veterans in Las Cruces get send-off parade after recovering from COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of veterans was given a surprise send-off after recovering from COVID-19 at a Las Cruces assisted living facility. Last week, 14 veterans lined the streets outside the Haciendas at Grace Village as Las Cruces police and firefighters led a recovery parade in their honor. Employees say the parade was a way to send off the recovering patients as they get ready to finally go home.

“It’s mostly for them to show them, hey you’re not alone in this even though they been cooped up for weeks, months; Just to let them know we’re here, we support you, we’re here, we love you,” said Xochitl Hernandez, executive administrative assistant at Haciendas at Grace Village. The facility has a COVID-unit to treat patients right on site.

