Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes: Third round of winners drawn

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Monday that winners next round of winners have been chosen for the state’s Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes. The four prospective winners are from Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Roswell, and Las Cruces.
Once the New Mexico Department of Health verifies the prospective winners to make sure they’re eligible and vaccinated, they will each be awarded $250,000. The winners will have three business days to claim their prize after being contacted by NMDOH.
The entries that didn’t win are carried over to the next successive $1 million drawings. Residents who signed up for the sweepstakes do not have to re-opt in to remain eligible. The next $1 million drawing is scheduled for July 23, followed by a July 30 drawing. The grand prize drawing for $5 million will be in early August.
The breakdown to win $250,000 in each public health region was:
- Northwest: 1 in 329,274
- Northeast: 1 in 101,821
- Southwest: 1 in 85,030
- Southeast: 1 in 37,625