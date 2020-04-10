Valencia High basketball team holds virtual shoot-around

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas high school basketball team isn’t letting social distancing interfere with their practice.

The Valencia High School girls team created this video of a virtual shoot-around. Each player shows off their skills dribbling and shooting before passing the ball off to a teammate.

As you can see they’re getting a little fancy with their drills. Earlier this week, we showed you how a youth baseball team, the Southwest Snipers, doing a similar virtual practice.

