Valedictorians give speeches at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valedictorians are continuing to give their big speeches at Isotopes Park, something that means a lot to them.

“This would have been like my moment, I guess during graduation and I guess I still sort of get to keep that which is really nice,” said El Dorado valedictorian Masha Sokolova.

Sokolova gave her speech at the home plate Friday. The speeches are recorded and will be shared with the community. Valedictorians from high schools across the metro have been taking part all week.

