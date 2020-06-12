Utility workers can get tested for coronavirus

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Utility workers can get tested for COVID-19. The state says testing is available starting June 15 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Monday at Department of Health field offices.

The testing is free but those who have insurance, bring your card. Those interested have to schedule an appointment by Friday the week before the test by calling a local public health office.

“We are grateful for our utility workers, who continue their hard and important work throughout this pandemic,” said New Mexico Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a press release. “It is imperative they are able to safely and responsibly do their jobs. To that end, I urge all service providers of electricity, natural gas, drinking water, and wastewater to encourage their employees to get tested for COVID-19. An outbreak at such a utility could have devastating consequences for these critical workforces and impact communities throughout New Mexico.”

If proactive testing identifies a positive case, the New Mexico Environment Department and the Department of Health will contact the employer to talk about the appropriate next steps to take to prevent the spread of the virus.