Utility shutoffs to resume mid-August

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Beginning in mid-August, utility shutoffs will resume across the state. The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission stopped disconnecting utility services for unpaid bills during the pandemic.

Story continues below:

The moratorium ended in May but has a 90-day transition period. This means customers who are behind on their bills could be cut off as soon as August 12. Utility companies say shutoffs are a last resort, and only happen after customers get multiple past-due notices.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES