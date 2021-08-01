Utility shutoffs to resume mid-August

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Beginning in mid-August, utility shutoffs will resume across the state. The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission stopped disconnecting utility services for unpaid bills during the pandemic.
The moratorium ended in May but has a 90-day transition period. This means customers who are behind on their bills could be cut off as soon as August 12. Utility companies say shutoffs are a last resort, and only happen after customers get multiple past-due notices.