Ute State Park remains closed due to multiple employees’ positive COVID-19 tests

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State park officials say several employees from Ute Lake State Park have tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the park closed after a number of employees were sent home for having high temperatures. The park will stay closed until August 25 so the staff can quarantine and facilities can be properly cleaned.
