Ute Lake State Park temporarily closed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ute Lake State Park has been shut down due to possible COVID-19 exposure. State Parks officials say a number of employees had fevers when they arrived at work. Those workers were sent home immediately and the facility will be cleaned thoroughly. Staff will be tested for COVID-19 and will continue to maintain the facility while staying in compliance with the state’s public health order.
