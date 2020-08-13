Ute Lake State Park temporarily closed

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ute Lake State Park has been shut down due to possible COVID-19 exposure. State Parks officials say a number of employees had fevers when they arrived at work. Those workers were sent home immediately and the facility will be cleaned thoroughly. Staff will be tested for COVID-19 and will continue to maintain the facility while staying in compliance with the state’s public health order.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss