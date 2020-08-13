Ute Lake State Park temporarily closed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As talks about a coronavirus relief package have stalled in Congress, the state announced Wednesday that it would ask the federal government for help paying unemployed workers.

“Politics don’t matter in a crisis; my focus and our state’s focus has been and will continue to be delivering resources to New Mexicans in need,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a news release Wednesday. “I maintain that a Congressional aid package is needed to bolster unemployment funds for New Mexicans, but we will take every opportunity to help families and workers throughout this pandemic.”