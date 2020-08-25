Ute Lake State Park reopens Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of Ute Lake State Park northeast of Tucumcari will reopen Wednesday. Officials shut the park down two weeks ago after some workers tested positive for COVID-19. Visitors can use the Logan Park area, along with the marina and McFarland boat ramp but the park will be short on staff under the public health order so some areas will still be closed.

