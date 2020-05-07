USDA gives green light for New Mexicans to use SNAP benefits online

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The USDA approved New Mexico to let families on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits buy food from online retailers. The program allowing families to buy online from places like Walmart and Amazon will go live later this month.

“The new flexibility allows SNAP families to buy food through online purchasing meaning fewer trips to the store,” said Human Services Department Deputy Secretary Angela Medrano in a press release. “Ultimately, this means less face-to-face contact and an important opportunity to slow the spread of COVID-19 among New Mexicans.”

The state says the goal is to strengthen food security for families as well as reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

“Many of our SNAP families are elderly, have kids with special needs, or health issues. The online SNAP purchasing program is a way to help keep them safe and ensure food assistance is available and easy to access,” said Karmela Martinez, Income Support Division director in a press release.

Martinez said the changes are an important modernization of SNAP at a time when more New Mexicans are using online services to purchase food and household items. Martinez said she hopes to see the program continue after the end of the coronavirus pandemic in New Mexico.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources