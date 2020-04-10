US Fish and Wildlife looking to add acreage, hunting opportunities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There’s a proposal on the table to expanding hunting and fishing opportunities in New Mexico and across the country.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife is looking to add more acreage and expand dates for migratory bird hunting at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Chaves County. They’re also looking to also open waterfowl, javelina and feral hog hunting there.

Nationwide the proposed expansion covers about three million acres. There will be a 60 day comment period before any final decisions are made. An estimated 40% of Americans hunt.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources