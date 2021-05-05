Updated COVID-19 county map shows majority of New Mexico now in Turquoise Level

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health released the updated statewide COVID-19 map on Wednesday, May 5 which shows that almost the entire state is at the least restrictive Turquoise Level. The two counties that remain in the Green Level are Valencia and Catron counties while Chaves County is in Yellow.

Story continues below

Related Coverage

The full list of the 30 counties in the Turquoise Level includes Bernalillo, Cibola, Colfax, Curry, De Baca, Doña Ana, Eddy, Grant, Guadalupe, Harding, Hidalgo, Lea, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Luna, McKinley, Mora, Otero, Quay, Rio Arriba, Roosevelt, Sandoval, San Juan, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Sierra, Socorro, Taos, Torrance, and Union.

Last week the DOH announced the new health metric thresholds that are are now in effect and determine a county’s risk level:

A new per-capita rate of new COVID-19 cases of no greater than 10 per 100,000 inhabitants over the most recent 14-day reporting period

over the most recent 14-day reporting period An average positivity rate less than or equal to 7.5 percent over the most recent 14-day reporting period

over the most recent 14-day reporting period A county with a fully vaccinated rate at or above a target, beginning at 35% as of April 30 and increasing to 40% for the regularly-scheduled map update on May 5, that will increase 5% every other week as more vaccinations are completed

Counties that meet two criteria reach the Green Level and those that maintain the Green Level for two consecutive biweekly map update periods are then ranked within the Turquoise Level. Turquoise and Green Level counties have the least restrictions.

(courtesy NMDOH)

Counties that meet one of the health metric thresholds may operate at the Yellow Level. Red Level counties signify the highest risk and meet no health metric thresholds.

New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 webinar update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5.