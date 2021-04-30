Updated COVID-19 county map framework shows majority of New Mexico in Turquoise

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following this week’s announcement that there will be a new color-coded Red-to-Turquoise framework, the latest county map shows that the majority of New Mexico is now in Turquoise. Six counties are in the Green level including Bernalillo, Otero, San Juan, Hidalgo, San Juan, and Sandoval.

Only three counties remain in Yellow including Valencia, Catron, and Chaves. The remaining 24 counties are in Turquoise. Those counties include Cibola, Rio Arriba, Torrance, De Baca, Colfax, Santa Fe, San Miguel, Taos, Los Alamos, Eddy, McKinley, Sierra, Harding, Lea, Grant, Luna, Lincoln, Socorro, Mora, Curry, Union, Roosevelt, Quay, and Guadalupe.

The health metrics that are now used to determine a county’s risk level include the following:

A new per-capita rate of new COVID-19 cases of no greater than 10 per 100,000 inhabitants over the most recent 14-day reporting period.

over the most recent 14-day reporting period. An average positivity rate less than or equal to 7.5% over the most recent 14-day reporting period.

over the most recent 14-day reporting period. A county with a fully vaccinated rate at or above a target, beginning at 35% as of April 30 and increasing to 40% for the regularly scheduled map update on May 5, that will increase 5% every other week as more vaccinations are completed.

Counties that meet none of the above gating criteria will be in the Red Level and at this time there are no counties that meet that criteria. With the new framework, businesses that have remained closed throughout the entire pandemic such as bars with patios and movie theatres can now reopen at limited capacity.