UNM’s COVID vaccine mandate at The Pit ‘went well’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico athletic officials say overall, implementing the vaccine mandate at The Pit went well. Monday’s women’s game was the first time fans needed to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

An athletics department spokesperson says 42 people took a test at the arena while everyone else was under 12 or had their vaccination card or negative test documents. The mandate will remain in place for all events at The Pit at least through the end of the month when it will be reassessed. The next game is set for this Saturday when the Lobo men play Utah State.