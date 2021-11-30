UNMH, Presbyterian health leaders to update hospitals status amid ‘crisis’ standards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health officials from two of New Mexico’s most prominent health care systems, University of New Mexico Hospital and Presbyterian are expected to update the public this morning about the ongoing crisis standards of care (CSC) status in their facilities. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference here on this page with coverage beginning around 10 a.m.

UNMH and Presbyterian made the CSC declaration nearly three weeks ago, acknowledging unrelenting volumes of sick patients in their facilities and a continued high number of new COVID-19 cases incoming into the state’s health system. The CSC status in part allows for hospitals to delay non-medically necessary procedures, as well as level-load patients by transferring them across hospitals around the state and region.

On Monday, November 29, New Mexico reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths over the five-day stretch between the Thanksgiving holiday and Monday. On Monday, the state reported 572 people hospitalized. At the last hospital news conference on November 11, Dr. Jason Mitchell of Presbyterian predicted Dr. Mitchell said projections indicate almost 700 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 around the first week of December.