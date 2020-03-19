UNMH, Presbyterian and Lovelace issue COVID-19 scam warning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Healthcare providers are warning New Mexicans about coronavirus-related scams.

They say scammers are calling people claiming to be from the COVID-19 hotline, telling the caller they must give their social security number and date of birth to get test results.

The health department says you will only be contacted by the clinic where you were seen or from the Department of Health.

COVID-19 Hotline Scam

There are several phishing scams where the caller impersonates a representative from the COVID-19 Hotline or other medical entity. The scammer is asking for person information like your SSN or date of birth and telling callers they must have that information in order to release COVID-19 testing results. You will NEVER be asked for your social security number. Any confirmation of a positive COVID-19 swab test will be made by the clinic where you were seen or the New Mexico Department of Health.

General Phone Scam

If anyone makes an empty promise that requires upfront payment, demands personal or financial information, or asks you to pay them with a gift card, this is likely a scam. Do your research and remember that real legal notices are sent in writing and are not communicated over the phone.

Door-to-door Scams

Recently there have been reports of groups or individuals going door-to-door testing for coronavirus. Some scammers may claim to be from the government or authorized by the government.

COVID-19 Cure Scams

There is no FDA-approved cure for coronavirus., Any company claiming that their product can prevent, diagnose, treat, or cure coronavirus without competent medical research supporting their claims is breaking the law. There is no credible evidence that coronavirus can be cured by drinking bleach, drinking colloidal silver, taking herbal supplements, or using other homeopathic remedies. When in doubt, consult a medical professional.

Implied Claims Scams

In order to evade liability, some companies will merely imply that their products prevent, diagnose, treat, or cure coronavirus. Read claims carefully so you understand what is being promised and what is not.

Email Phishing Scams

Do not click on links sent to you by people you don’t know. In the wake of disasters like the coronavirus outbreak, scammers will often email or text consumers claiming to offer things like free vaccines or free testing kits. Scammers will also attempt to collect personal information by impersonating a government agency like the CDC, the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and others. Never provide your personal information to someone you don’t know.

Fundraising Scams

If anyone asks you for a donation to a coronavirus-related charity, do your homework before donating. Visit the Attorney General’s Charities webpage to search for legitimate charities and do not donate to anyone asking for cash, gift cards, or for money to be sent to them via wire transfer.

General Disinformation Spreading

Know how to spot disinformation. Many websites will post misleading or inflammatory information about coronavirus in order to drive up page views and make money from advertisers. The Coronavirus Misinformation Tracking Center has a list of websites that have been reported for posting or publishing false information. Legitimate information can be found at the State of New Mexico’s comprehensive resource site, the CDC’s website, or the World Health Organization’s website.

