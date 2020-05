ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital is celebrating the release of their 25th coronavirus patient.

The hospital keeps a whiteboard up with the number of COVID-19 patients that have been released and 25 was worth celebrating. Health care workers all lined up in a long hallway clapping and cheering on a patient as they were being discharged.

The cheering helped make it a special wrap up to “Health Care Workers Week.”