UNMH custodians thanked with appreciation ‘GoFundMe’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’ve seen a lot of businesses donating coffee and treats to healthcare workers to say thank you. Now, some people want to make sure the custodial staff working at those hospitals are not forgotten either.
A ‘GoFundMe’ page online was created this week to show appreciation for custodians at UNM Hospitals. It’s raised more than $3,300 so far. The organizer says the money will sponsor a no-contact catered meal and grocery gift cards depending on how much they raise.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites