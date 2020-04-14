UNMH custodians thanked with appreciation ‘GoFundMe’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some state governors are starting to talk about coordinating a plan to try and safely reopen the economy. So what could that look like in New Mexico? As each state faces its own battles with COVID-19, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says rolling out a plan to re-open isn't so easy.

"I wish there was a straight-forward, easy answer because there isn't a single American, and I assure you there's not a single New Mexican who isn't anxious for us to release these public health orders, and try to have normalcy back in their lives and return to work," said Gov. Lujan Grisham during her online April 9 news conference. "And it is way too soon to talk about when that is."