UNMH custodians thanked with appreciation ‘GoFundMe’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’ve seen a lot of businesses donating coffee and treats to healthcare workers to say thank you. Now, some people want to make sure the custodial staff working at those hospitals are not forgotten either.

A ‘GoFundMe’ page online was created this week to show appreciation for custodians at UNM Hospitals. It’s raised more than $3,300 so far. The organizer says the money will sponsor a no-contact catered meal and grocery gift cards depending on how much they raise.

