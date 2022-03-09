ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has announced it will lift its indoor mask mandate amid the waning COVID-19 spread. The end of the mask mandate will go into effect March 19.

The end of the mandate applies to the main campus and branch campuses, except the Gallup campus, where COVID levels are still high. Masks will still be required at some places on campus. UNM healthcare and health-related facilities will still require masks. UNM shuttles and buses will still require masks as well.