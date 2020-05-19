UNM waiving freshmen residency requirement for 2020-2021 academic year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Incoming freshmen at the University of New Mexico will not be required to live on campus next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic the university if waiving the requirement for the 2020-2021 school year. Housing will still be available but it will be left up to each student to decide if they will live on campus.
