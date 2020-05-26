UNM unveils plan to ‘bring back the pack’

Breaking News
State announces soft reopenings for dine-in services beginning Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has unveiled a plan to ‘bring back the pack.’ For more than two and a half months, most staff at UNM have been working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the schools are starting to figure out how to bring people back by the fall.

Starting June 1 until mid-summer, UNM will enter an initial phase allowing a limited group of people back on campus to start up critical function and support fall planning. The other phases that will follow include a mid-summer phase and a hybrid fall phase with some elements of in-person education. UNM is also discussing other protocols like face coverings, social distancing and reporting requirements.

