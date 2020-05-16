UNM tuition will not go down if remote learning continues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico says if they have to continue distance learning, tuition will not go down because of it.
Some schools across the nation have notified students that their Fall semester will be conducted through online courses because of the coronavirus pandemic, and regardless of this change from classroom to online studies, tuition will not be lowered.
The university says the costs for delivering education does not go down in an online or remote instruction environment. As of now, UNM expects in-person classes to resume in the Fall.
