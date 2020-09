ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Students also have an easy way to get information about coronavirus cases on campus. News 13 told you about the online, public dashboard that was in the works last month.

Now it’s live. The site doesn’t reveal who is positive but it shows the number of cases reported as well as the systems reported. UNM says the information allows them to direct resources where needed.

