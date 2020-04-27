1  of  3
UNM to hold virtual celebration for the class of 2020

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is joining a growing number of universities in holding a virtual celebration for the class of 2020. The celebration will happen on Saturday, May 30 at 9 a.m.

President Garnett Stokes says in a letter, the virtual event does not replace an in-person ceremony adding graduates will still be invited to participate in a commencement ceremony in the future. Graduates will soon receive further details on how to take part in and ceremony details.

