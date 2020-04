UNM to allow more time to return books

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico bookstore is revising its textbook rental return policy.

New Mexico’s largest university has extended its return deadline and will now require books to be returned by May 20. UNM bookstore will allow drop off on May 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shipping labels will be sent to students who want to mail theirs back on April 29 and textbooks must be shipped back no later than June 5.

