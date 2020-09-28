UNM students mark homecoming with special events amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico students are finding a way to celebrate homecoming amid the coronavirus pandemic. They enlisted the help of a local artist to kick off a special week of events that begin on Monday.

“We thought it would be really important to be sure that even though that most people are home for homecoming, we are still coming together as a Lobo pack,” said Katie Williams with UNM Alumni Relations.

The unveiling of UNM’s special homecoming poster kicks off a week of special events. The poster was created by a young Albuquerque artist, Noé Barnett who’s painted some of the most colorful art across the city.

He named this piece “Leave Life”. Barnett says it was inspired by the journey one takes when they leave college.

“I wanted to highlight or talk about I guess, what legacy you’re going to leave on the world. That’s why there’s a paw print. Hopefully, you’re going to leave a legacy of life and positivity.”

It’s a path Barnett just started himself. He graduated from UNM in 2018. “When you leave the university, that’s when the real work starts,” Barnett said.

Williams says connecting students past with current students is what keeps the Lobo spirit alive. So, the school planned events designed to get people together to celebrate safely.

They include a drive-in movie showing of “Remember the Titans” at Balloon Fiesta Park on Thursday. “It is very safe. There are food trucks. People need to wear their masks and follow protocols, but it’s going to be a fantastic event for families,” said Williams.

The homecoming committee also found a way to bring football back. They’ll throw a rewind watch party on Saturday where families watch the game on TV and tailgate in their own driveways. It’s a creative spin in a year taken over by the coronavirus.

“With everything going on this year, any time we are able to reflect and be grateful for what we have is a beautiful thing,” said Barnett. A full list of 2020 UNM homecoming events can be found on UNM Alumni’s website.

Latest News: