UNM students, faculty perform virtually together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those missing the sound of UNM’s Spirit Marching Band, this might be the next best thing.
There’s a band made up of students, faculty members, alumni, as well as friends of the university. They got together virtually for a rousing rendition of Hail New Mexico.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites