UNM student orientation goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students gearing up to attend the University of New Mexico next year will have to go online to learn about their new school.

The university will replace in-person student orientation with a virtual program called NSO To Go. The program will include remote academic advisement, online modules, video conferences and Q&A panels.

Much like the school’s regular orientation, new students will be required to complete the program. UNM says it will roll out the new digital format as early as June 1.

Incoming students will have to first sign-up for orientation by visiting https://secure.vzorientation.com/unm/. Once you’ve signed up, you will have access to all of the orientation dates/types that are available to you – based on your admission status (Freshman, Transfer, Branch student, etc.)

Students with additional information are asked to email nso@unm.edu for assistance. The university has also created a FAQ about new student orientation that can be found at http://nso.unm.edu/nso-to-go/faqs/index.html.

