UNM seeking volunteers to help with vaccination clinics at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is calling on employees and members of the public to help with their vaccination efforts at The Pit. They’re looking for help greeting and directing people, getting them checked in, and for health professionals who can administer the vaccine and observe patients afterward.

You can be UNM faculty, staff member, or student or you can sign up to help through the Health Department’s Medical Reserve Corps. Health officials say about 3,000 people come to The Pit every day to get vaccinated. “We have a large really operation going on over here at The Pit. It’s fantastic, so we really rely on our volunteers to keep our doors open and to keep people vaccinated,” said Christina O’Connell, vaccine clinic director.

To volunteer:

UNM faculty, students, and staff can click here to volunteer at The Pit

Members of the community can click here to volunteer

Volunteering does not guarantee you will receive a vaccine yourself; You have to be eligible under the state’s current phase for that.

According to the UNM Newsroom, the following are the full position descriptions:

Greeter

Will be greeting and directing patients as they arrive.

Post Injection Observers

These spots are for RN, EMT, MA, Advanced Practice Providers, and MD’s (NOT for non-clinical staff or student volunteers).

Will be observing patients after they receive the vaccine.

Runners

Will help with supply drop-offs and stocking.

Must be able to lift 25-50 lbs., walk long distances and work indoors and outdoors.

Scribes

Will help assist in checking in patients, documenting vaccine electronically and on a paper card.

Must have basic computer and/or iPad skills.

Traffic Control

Will help security direct drivers into the parking lot.

Vaccinators

These spots are for RN, EMT, MA, Advanced Practice Providers, and MDs (NOT for non-clinical staff or student volunteers).

Vaccine Preparers