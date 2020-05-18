UNM scientists work to create COVID-19 vaccine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at the University of New Mexico are working to fight COVID-19 with a vaccine.

David Peabody, Ph.D. and Bryce Chackerian, Ph.D. say they’re using particles that are the opposite of Trojan horses as they look deadly on the outside but are harmless on the inside. The goal is to trick the body into believing its’s been infected with the virus and create antibodies.

The particles are produced by bacteria and can be created to appear like anything dangerous such as a parasite or cancer cell. Researchers say they’ve been using the knowledge of the genome of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to try to produce the vaccine.

They’re using a $250,000 one-year grant for their work. It’s too early to know how long the process could take.

