UNM researchers using UV light to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at UNM are exploring how certain polymers can be combined with UV light to create a long-lasting COVID-19 killer. Dr. David Whitten is heading a team developing a way to disinfect surfaces with long-lasting effects.

He says the problem with disinfectants like Lysol and Clorox is that they are volatile, causing them to lose effectiveness as they dry. Dr. Whitten’s materials, on the other hand, can continue to kill the virus for hours, once activated by UV light.

“We can coat a surface with our compounds, and it stays coated for quite a while, and that means, for example in hospitals, you could sanitize just one time a day,” he says. The research, which was funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health, was published this week in a scientific journal.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery