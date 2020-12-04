UNM researchers using UV light to fight COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at UNM are exploring how certain polymers can be combined with UV light to create a long-lasting COVID-19 killer. Dr. David Whitten is heading a team developing a way to disinfect surfaces with long-lasting effects.

He says the problem with disinfectants like Lysol and Clorox is that they are volatile, causing them to lose effectiveness as they dry. Dr. Whitten’s materials, on the other hand, can continue to kill the virus for hours, once activated by UV light.

“We can coat a surface with our compounds, and it stays coated for quite a while, and that means, for example in hospitals, you could sanitize just one time a day,” he says. The research, which was funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health, was published this week in a scientific journal.