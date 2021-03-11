UNM professor looks at impact of pandemic on service industry

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico is delving into the profound impact the pandemic has had on restaurant workers. Even as restrictions ease up, restaurants continue to operate at diminished capacity.

For instance, in New Mexico’s yellow tier, they can only fill a third of their indoor dining space which means they simply can’t maintain the staff they once did. Sociology Professor Eli Wilson points out that could have lasting effects on the industry as workers who can, are increasingly pivoting to new career paths.

Those whose circumstances prevent them from doing that, continue to struggle. “For instance, in the back of house, we’re dealing with a lot of individuals with lower education, disproportionately people of color, and they’re seeing their hours cut, they’re seeing their families affected,” Wilson said.

Wilson just published a book exploring race, class and gender inequalities in the Los Angeles food industry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES