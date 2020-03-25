UNM offering class to help businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While many businesses are struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 outbreak, the University of New Mexico is trying to help. It’s offering an online course to help businesses navigate the new normal of people staying at home.

“What could we do to address this? Because you drive down Central, you go down Lomas, you drive around Albuquerque, the traffic is way down,” said Bill Szaroletta, the professor of the class.

The course is typically for UNM students and lasts 16 weeks. But, this upcoming class is for any business in the community and is only six weeks.

The class meets via video chat and will teach businesses how to set up websites, how to drive targeted traffic to their online stores, and how to grow their business across the country.

“The course is for the community and we want people to look at things in a new way that maybe they haven’t before,” said Szoraletta.

There are already about 40 signups with businesses ranging from law offices to advertising agencies, to restaurants.

The class runs from April 6, 2020, to May 15, 2020. It costs $17 thanks to a federal grant. You can get more information on the course and sign up on their website.