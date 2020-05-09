UNM nurses treat Coronavirus patients in New York

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They saw so much death, every day, that it became the norm. That’s what two University of New Mexico nursing students are saying after they spent more time working on the front lines at New York hospitals during the height of the Coronavirus battle.

Both these students are Ph.D. nursing students and volunteered to work in New York, the most infected part of the United States. They say their experience was eye-opening and unforgettable.

“On my first day, I had four people die on me before noon. Those four people that died on me on my first shift were all someone’s dad. Those were all someone’s mom,” says Alex Perrin, a nursing student.

Perrin has been a nurse for five years and is currently living in New York. He says he initially didn’t think the coronavirus was that serious until he started working with infected patients.

Kris Jackson is another Ph.D. nursing student, currently living in San Francisco. He says he volunteered for 14 days at a hospital in the Bronx.

One of the main themes he noticed during his two weeks in New York was speaking to people who were fine one minute and then the next they were fighting for their lives.

“It’s not just old people. It’s not just people with pre-existing conditions. You just don’t know,” says Jackson.

Jackson is now back in San Francisco and says he had to isolate himself for two weeks before he was able to go back to work. On top of the long hours, both Perrin and Jackson say the hardest part of the job was calling patients’ family members to let them know they didn’t survive.

A UNMH spokesperson says Perrin and Jackson are the only two students from the university, who’ve worked in New York since the outbreak exploded there.

