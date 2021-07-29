UNM: Masks mandatory indoors for vaccinated, unvaccinated individuals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The University of New Mexico has revised its policy on mask-wearing. According to UNM News, starting Monday, August 2, UNM will require masks to be worn indoors by all individuals whether they are vaccinated or not. The indoor mask rule applies to all locations on UNM Albuquerque, Taos, and Valencia campuses, as well as their regional site in Sandoval County. Students, faculty, staff and visitors should also wear their masks at all times in UNM buildings unless they are eating, drinking, or in an office alone.

The revision comes after the CDC released new guidelines. The CDC recommended that everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear face coverings indoors. The change comes amid growing concern with the rise of the Delta variant, a far more contagious form of COVID-19 now estimated to account for roughly 75% of new cases in New Mexico. As a whole, the state had been averaging roughly 50 to 60 new COVID cases for several months.

UNM is still offering a $100 incentive for students to get vaccinated as part of its 100% Vax the Pack goal. The university is offering money to Lobos who can prove they’re fully vaccinated.

The students will either be given a check or the money will be directly deposited into the student’s account. UNM says there’s no end date for the incentive program, but it could end at any time. Staff who submit their proof of vaccine will be entered into a drawing, and be eligible to win $1,000 gift cards.