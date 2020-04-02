UNM Hospital workers receive free donuts, coffee from local business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company is helping feed the frontline. Rise + Roast, a coffee shop near Eubank and Central donated dozens of fresh donuts to medical workers at UNM Hospital.

The manager also brought coffee to help them power through long, exhausting days.

“It means a lot to us, especially their work is impacting our community, we wanted to do what little we could by saying thank you,” said Ian Lowe of Rise + Roast.

The shop has been open for about a year and has been able to keep its full staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

